Pressure Excessive As Sowore, Falz, Runtown, Others Name For Nationwide Protest Towards SARS
News photo Naija on Point  - File photograph Well-liked Nigerians are calling for nationwide protests after the Inspector-Common of Police, Mohammed Adamu, stopped officers connected to the Particular Anti-Theft Squad and…

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

SARS: Buhari govt most insensitive in history – Falz, Olamide Daily Post:
Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz has described President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the most insensitive in history. Falz said this on his Twitter page while lending his voice against the harassment and alleged killings by SARS. SARS, in the past ...
Runtown to lead protests on October 8 The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian singer Runtown has volunteered to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.
End Sars: Runtown to lead protests on October 8 Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog End Sars: Runtown to lead protests on October 8 Nigerian singer Runtown has volunteered to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.
#ENDSARS: Runtown Fixes Protest For Thursday, October 8th, 2020. Legit 9ja:
Nigerian Singer, Runtown has fixed a date and time for a peaceful protest against the indiscriminate attack of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad & the Nigerian Police Force on innocent Nigerian youths.
#EndSars: Runtown to lead protests on October 8 Within Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown has volunteered to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.
EndSARS: Singer Runtown set to lead Nigerians, celebrities on protest Dockays World:
Nigerian ace musician Runtown, is set to lead a protest in Lagos over the killings of citizens by SARS operatives in the country.
Wizkid Joins #EndSars Protest EE Live:
Popular singer, Ayodeji Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid, has on Sunday, October 4, 2020, joined the league of celebrities condemning


