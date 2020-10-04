Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Pressure Excessive As Sowore, Falz, Runtown, Others Name For Nationwide Protest Towards SARS
Naija on Point
- File photograph Well-liked Nigerians are calling for nationwide protests after the Inspector-Common of Police, Mohammed Adamu, stopped officers connected to the Particular Anti-Theft Squad and…
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz has described President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the most insensitive in history. Falz said this on his Twitter page while lending his voice against the harassment and alleged killings by SARS. SARS, in the past ...
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian singer Runtown has volunteered to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog End Sars: Runtown to lead protests on October 8 Nigerian singer Runtown has volunteered to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.
Legit 9ja:
Nigerian Singer, Runtown has fixed a date and time for a peaceful protest against the indiscriminate attack of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad & the Nigerian Police Force on innocent Nigerian youths.
Within Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown has volunteered to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.
Dockays World:
Nigerian ace musician Runtown, is set to lead a protest in Lagos over the killings of citizens by SARS operatives in the country.
EE Live:
Popular singer, Ayodeji Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid, has on Sunday, October 4, 2020, joined the league of celebrities condemning
More Picks
1
Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
2
“For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet -
FL Vibe,
3 hours ago
3
MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
4
The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
5
LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
6
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift -
FC Naija,
5 hours ago
7
Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO -
Naija Biz Com,
50 mins ago
8
"Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
10
GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] -
FL Vibe,
4 hours ago
One moment please...