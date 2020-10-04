News at a Glance

Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” Daily Nigerian - The embattled former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has spoken again on his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu. In response to a viral video showing Mr Fani-Kayode allegedly abusing his wife, the former minister on Saturday told the world that ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



