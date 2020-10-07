Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Keyamo Reacts As Police Arrest Videographer Behind “End Sars” Campaign
News photo Naija Loaded  - Festus Keyamo, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has urged the police to release Nicholas Makolomi, who captured the video that triggered the “End SARS” campaign at the weekend.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Keyamo Calls For Release Of Videographer Behind Delta Viral SARS Video Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Minister of State, Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has called on the police to release the videographer behind the video which sparked the latest outrage against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Nicholas Makolomi was reportedly arrested on ...
“Don’t chase shadows” – Keyamo urges police to release man who shot Ughelli SARS video The Herald:
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN has urged police authorities to release Prince Nicholas Makolomi, the videographer behind last Saturday’s viral video alleging the killing of one person by operatives of the Special Anti- ...
Festus Keyamo Reacts To Arrest Of Videographer Behind “End SARS” Campaign Fresh News:
By: Ilobun Donald Festus Keyamo, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has urged the police to release Nicholas Makolomi, who captured the video that triggered the “End SARS” campaign at the weekend.
#EndSARS: Release Nicholas Makolomi now, Keyamo tells Police National Daily:
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Wednesday advised police authorities in the country to release Nicholas Makolomi, the man who captured the video that triggered the “End SARS” campaign at the weekend.


   More Picks
1 Kano Emirate's Secretary dies at 82 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 I wasn't trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure - Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Adorable photos of Paul Okoye and his kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
6 List Of ‘Un-Islamic’ Things Banned By Hisbah In Kebbi State - Gidi Feed, 8 hours ago
7 “Please Don’t Let Ned Nwoko Come Close To Your Daughter” – Man Advises Yul Edochie (Photo) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
8 Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
9 Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info