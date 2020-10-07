Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


At vice-presidential debate, Trump’s health likely to be in focus
News photo NNN  - NNN: Donald Trump’s health is likely to take centre stage at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate, after the United States president and several of his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus. United States Vice President, Mike Pence and Sen.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

At vice-presidential debate, Trump’s health likely to be in focus News Verge:
Donald Trump’s health is likely to take centre stage at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate, after the U.S. president and several of his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus. U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the ...
US Vice Presidential Debate Holds Tonight Gist Punch:
It holds at 3am on Thursday morning Nigerian time (Wednesday night US time).US Election 2020: Mike Pence v Kamala Harris - How their views compare ahead of vice presidential debateBy Amy Coles, news reporterWednesday 7 October 2020 08:44, UKThe two ...


   More Picks
1 Kano Emirate's Secretary dies at 82 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 I wasn't trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure - Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Adorable photos of Paul Okoye and his kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
6 List Of ‘Un-Islamic’ Things Banned By Hisbah In Kebbi State - Gidi Feed, 8 hours ago
7 “Please Don’t Let Ned Nwoko Come Close To Your Daughter” – Man Advises Yul Edochie (Photo) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
8 Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
9 Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info