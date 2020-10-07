News at a Glance

Lagos Deputy Gov., Obafemi Hamzat celebrates wife on her birthday Julia Blaise Blog - [ads-post]The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat has celebrated his lovely wife, Oluremi Hamzat, as she turns a year older today.Hamzat on his Twitter post praised his wife for being supportive and understanding, and prayed that peace of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



