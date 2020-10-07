Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wife Shames Her Husband After He Claimed He Was Traveling But Was Lodged In A Hotel With Another Woman
News photo Tori News  - The wife sent a message to the admin of a Facebook group to air her husband whose name is Felix Ogiri and drives a Range Rover.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Adaeze Yobo advises wives who are trying to change their husbands Linda Ikeji Blog:
Adaeze Yobo has some words of advice for married women who are trying to change their husbands. The mum of three who married former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, in 2010, asked wives to stop "exhausting" themselves trying to change their husbands.
“Stop Exhausting Yourself Trying To Change Your Husband,”- Adaeze Yobo Tells Women Information Nigeria:
Adaeze Yobo, the wife of footballer, Joseph Yobo has a piece of advice for married women who are trying hard to change their husbands. The mum of three asked wives to stop “exhausting” themselves trying to change their husbands.
Wives, Stop Exhausting Yourself Trying To Change Your Husbands-Adaeze Yobo Naija on Point:
Wives, Stop Exhausting Yourself Trying To Change Your Husbands-Adaeze Yobo Adaeze Yobo has some words of advice for married women who are trying to change…
Man accuses wife of using ‘Jaruma’ on him, after finding out that she has another husband locked up in prison Black Berry Babes:
According to Maxvayshia who shared the sad story on Twitter, the husband not only found out that his wife used jaruma to marry him, he also discovered that she also has another husband who is currently serving jail time in Germany.Maxvayshia wrote;“ ...


   More Picks
1 Kano Emirate's Secretary dies at 82 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 I wasn't trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure - Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Adorable photos of Paul Okoye and his kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
6 List Of ‘Un-Islamic’ Things Banned By Hisbah In Kebbi State - Gidi Feed, 8 hours ago
7 “Please Don’t Let Ned Nwoko Come Close To Your Daughter” – Man Advises Yul Edochie (Photo) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
8 Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
9 Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info