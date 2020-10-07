Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate To EFCC: Complete Investigations Before Arrest, Stop Media Trial
News photo Naija News  - The Nigeria Senate has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conculde ninety per cent of investigation before arrest.

24 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Nigerian Senate demands new EFCC Daily Post:
The Senate has called for a new, reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari, spoke on Tuesday at the commencement of the 9th Senate ...
We Want To See a New EFCC- Senate EFCC:
The Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial has expressed the desire of the Upper Legislative assembly to see a reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption, economic and financial ...
EFCC Has Re-Arrest Social Media Influencer, “Adeherself” As They Found A Witness Against Her Naija Loaded:
Self-acclaimed social media influencer, Rukayat Adedamola Adewale, aka Adeherself, has been re-arraigned today for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja. The EFCC presented its first ...
Senate calls for rebranding of EFCC, end to media hype by commission Ripples:
The Nigerian Senate has expressed the desire to have the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reformed and rebranded in its fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country.
Senate Tasks EFCC On Proper Investigation, Urges Commission To Stop Media Hype The Will:
CO, October 07, (THEWILL) – The National Assembly has expressed the desire to see the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reformed and rebranded.
We Want To See A New EFCC – Senate Yes International! Magazine:
The Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial Crimeshas expressed the desire of the Upper Legislative assembly to see a reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption, economic and ...
We Want To See A New EFCC – Senate Global Village Extra:
SUGAR LAND, Texas. (GVE) – The Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial has expressed the desire of the Upper Legislative assembly to see a reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption, ...
Senate Passes 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper NPO Reports:
Senate Passes 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper
Nigerian Senate calls for new EFCC Kemi Filani Blog:
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday during the commencement of the 9th Senate Legislative Anti Corruption Strategy Implementation Session called for a new, reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Chairman, Senate Committee on ...


