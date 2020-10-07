Post News
News at a Glance
Senate To EFCC: Complete Investigations Before Arrest, Stop Media Trial
Naija News
- The Nigeria Senate has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conculde ninety per cent of investigation before arrest.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
The Senate has called for a new, reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari, spoke on Tuesday at the commencement of the 9th Senate ...
EFCC:
The Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial has expressed the desire of the Upper Legislative assembly to see a reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption, economic and financial ...
Naija Loaded:
Self-acclaimed social media influencer, Rukayat Adedamola Adewale, aka Adeherself, has been re-arraigned today for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja. The EFCC presented its first ...
Ripples:
The Nigerian Senate has expressed the desire to have the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reformed and rebranded in its fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country.
The Will:
CO, October 07, (THEWILL) – The National Assembly has expressed the desire to see the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reformed and rebranded.
Yes International! Magazine:
The Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial Crimeshas expressed the desire of the Upper Legislative assembly to see a reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption, economic and ...
Global Village Extra:
SUGAR LAND, Texas. (GVE) – The Senate Committee on Anti Corruption and Financial has expressed the desire of the Upper Legislative assembly to see a reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption, ...
NPO Reports:
Senate Passes 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper
Kemi Filani Blog:
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday during the commencement of the 9th Senate Legislative Anti Corruption Strategy Implementation Session called for a new, reformed and rebranded Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Chairman, Senate Committee on ...
More Picks
1
Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
2
“Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos -
Correct NG,
3 hours ago
3
MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate -
Studio CB55,
1 hour ago
4
155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
7
Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
8
Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history -
Velox News,
11 hours ago
9
‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ -
FL Vibe,
1 hour ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths -
Ono Bello,
3 hours ago
