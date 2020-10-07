Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Scientists discover species of two-fingered dinosaur which had a toothless beak ‘like a parrot’
News photo Gistvile  - Researchers have discovered a species of toothless, two-fingered dinosaur which lived more than 68 million years ago.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

Scientists Discover 24 Planets With Conditions More Suitable For Life Than Earth Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Scientists from Washington State University have discovered 24 planets outside our solar system that they believe may have conditions even more suitable for life than Earth Scientists from Washington State University have discovered 24 planets outside ...


   More Picks
1 Kano Emirate's Secretary dies at 82 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 I wasn't trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure - Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Adorable photos of Paul Okoye and his kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
6 List Of ‘Un-Islamic’ Things Banned By Hisbah In Kebbi State - Gidi Feed, 8 hours ago
7 “Please Don’t Let Ned Nwoko Come Close To Your Daughter” – Man Advises Yul Edochie (Photo) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
8 Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
9 Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info