Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N106bn Fraud: Okorocha Responds To Allegations, Says Uzodinma’s Government Is Battling Public Acceptance
News photo The Street Journal  - Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has described Governor Hope Uzodimma as a man weighed down by credibility crisis and struggling for public acceptance.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Imo elders insist on Okorocha’s probe over alleged N106b scam The Nation:
By Chris Njoku, Owerri The Imo Elders Forum has urged Governor Hope Uzodimma to implement Justice Benjamin Iheaka’s panel, which called for probe of contracts awarded by his predecessor Owelle Rochas Okorocha worth N106 billion.
Okorocha’s Wife Preaches Peace, Reconciliation Imo Trumpeta:
By Okey AlozieThe former First Lady of Imo State, Ugonneoma Nkechinyere Okorocha, has raised alarm over what she described as political rancor, acrimony and bitterness in the state and entire Nigeria.Nneoma Okorocha said this on Sunday during a church ...
Alleged N106b Scam: Imo Elders Insist On Probing Rochas Abia Pulse News:
The Imo Elders Forum has urged Governor Hope Uzodimma to implement Justice Benjamin Iheaka’s panel, which called for probe of contracts awarded by his predecessor Owelle Rochas Okorocha worth N106 billion.
Okorocha Bombs Uzodimma Ofofo:
Former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has lambasted the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma. He said; “For almost nine …
Explain How You Came About The N106bn Contracts Probe Report – Rochas To Imo Gov. Eco City Reporters:
A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has asked the Governor of Imo State to publish the verbatim report of the Justice Benjamin Iheaka panel investigating the award of contracts awarded throughout the Senator Rochas Okorocha’s term ...


   More Picks
1 Kano Emirate's Secretary dies at 82 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 I wasn't trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure - Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Adorable photos of Paul Okoye and his kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
6 List Of ‘Un-Islamic’ Things Banned By Hisbah In Kebbi State - Gidi Feed, 8 hours ago
7 “Please Don’t Let Ned Nwoko Come Close To Your Daughter” – Man Advises Yul Edochie (Photo) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
8 Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
9 Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info