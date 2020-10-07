Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
FC Barcelona Star, Messi Reveals His Coveted Trophy Before Retirement
Naija News
- Argentine professional footballer, Lionel Messi has said that winning the World Cup is now a dream that needed to be achieved in his football career.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Superstar footballer Lionel Messi, has revealed his desire to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, labeling it as his only goal now.
Yaba Left Online:
Professional footballer, Lionel Messi has expressed his desire to win the 2022 World Cup, describing it as his only goal.
The Herald:
Argentine and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says his only goal in football now is to win the World Cup. The 33-year-old has recorded massive success at club level with Barcelona, winning every major competition he has contested several times.
The Breaking Times:
Barcelona’s Talisman, Lionel Messi stated recently that his next target would be to fire his country to World Cup glory in Qatar. He explained that the next tournament would be his last opportunity to win the trophy that has so far eluded him in his ...
The Street Journal:
Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi, has disclosed that his major goal at the moment is to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Messi has won everything in the club game with Barcelona severally, and is a record six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or but has ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lionel Messi: “My only goal now is to win the world cup” Barcelona and Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, has revealed his desire to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, labeling it Read More >> Lionel Messi: “My only goal now is ...
Global Village Extra:
IBADAN (GVE) – Superstar footballer Lionel Messi, has revealed his desire to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, labeling it as his only goal now. Messi has won everything in the club game with Barcelona several times over, and...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lionel Messi: “My only goal now is to win the world cup” Barcelona and Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, has revealed his desire to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, labeling it as his only goal now.
Lasgidi Reporters:
Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has said he wants to fire his country to World Cup glory in Qatar. Messi admits that the next tournament will probably be his last to win the trophy that has eluded him throughout his career.
