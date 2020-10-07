Post News
|
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman
Linda Ikeji Blog
- It's only a few weeks since 90 Day Fiance couple, Nigeria's Michael Ilesanmi and America's Angela Deem, got married but the cultural difference has become an issue and may lead to the courthouse.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Dabigal Blog:
Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem of 90 day fiancé might be getting divorced soon, as their marriage seems to have hit the rocks. Only few weeks after they tied the knots, cultural differences have been leading to cracks in their union.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog 90 Day Fiancé: Angela and Michael likely to divorce after family asked him get a child from another woman Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem of 90 day fiancé might be getting divorced soon, as their marriage seems to have hit ...
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT 90 Day Fiance couple, Nigeria’s Michael Ilesanmi and America’s Angela Deem are already facing problems in their new marriage as they don’t seem to…
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog 90 Day Fiancé: Angela and Michael likely to divorce after family asked him get a child from another woman Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem of 90 day fiancé might be getting divorced soon, as their marriage seems to have hit ...
Gistvile:
It’s only a few weeks since 90 Day Fiance couple, Nigeria’s Michael Ilesanmi and America’s Angela Deem, got married but the cultural difference has become an issue and may lead to the courthouse.
Edujandon:
Michael’s relatives want Angela to allow him to get a child through another woman, which has led to an argument during which Angela is asked to be submissive and respect Michael as the man.
