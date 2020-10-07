Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Tenant Stabs Landlord To Death After He Was Confronted For Bringing Multiple Women To The Compound
News photo The Street Journal  - Officers of the Anambra police command have arrested a 21-year-old man identified as Onyeamachi Mmaju for allegedly stabbing his landlord, Nonso Oyikoba, 35, to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state on Tuesday, October 6.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Man kills landlord over caution against multiple lovers Daily Post:
A 21 years old man, Onyeamachi Mmaju has allegedly killed his landlord, Mr Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka over an argument.
Graphic photos: Friends, family, Anambra community mourn 35-year-old landlord stabbed to death his tenant Linda Ikeji Blog:
Friends, colleagues, family and members of the Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili LGA of Anambra State have taken to Facebook to mourn Nonso Umeadi, who was allegedly stabbed to dead by his tenant.
Police arrests tenant who stabbed his landlord to death after he was queried for bringing too many women into the compound (Graphic Photo) Yaba Left Online:
The police in Anambra state have arrested a 21-year-old man, Onyeamachi Mmaju, pictured above, for allegedly stabbing his landlord, Nonso Oyikoba, 35, to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state on Tuesday, October 6.
TOO BAD! 21-Year-Old Boy Kills His Landlord For Complaining About The Many Girls He Brings Home Naija Loaded:
The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old man, Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, for allegedly stabbing his landlord to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state.
Man stabs landlord to death in Anambra Premium Times:
Premium Times gathered that the suspect was fond of bringing women into the apartment, a development the deceased was not comfortable with.
TERRIBLE: Man Stabs Landlord To Death For Complaining He Brings In ‘Too Many Women’ [GRAPHIC IMAGES] The Trent:
A man has stabbed his landlord to death in Anambra after he was cautioned for bringing “too many female visitors” into the compound.
Tenant stabs landlord to death after bringing multiple women into compound [GRAPHIC] Top Naija:
Anambra state police operatives have arrested a 21-year-old man, Onyeamachi Mmaju, pictured above, for allegedly stabbing his landlord, Nonso Oyikoba, 35, to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state on Tuesday, October 6.
21-yr-old lad kills landlord for complaining about ladies he brings home The Dabigal Blog:
A 21-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested by the police for stabbing his landlord to death, after he complained about the number of ladies he brings home.
In Anambra, tenant stabs landlord to death Blueprint:
A 21-year-old tenant, Mr Onyemachi Mmaju, of Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra state has allegedly stabbed his landlord, Mr Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, to death over an altercation.
Lady shares screenshots of Landlord’s chat saying he doesn’t want Igbo tenants Correct NG:
A young lady, Mary Ufot in search of a house in Lagos state has taken to social media to share screenshots of the chat between her and an agent standing in for a landlord.
21-yr-old lad kills landlord for complaining about ladies he brings home Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog 21-yr-old lad kills landlord for complaining about ladies he brings home A 21-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested by the police for stabbing his landlord to death, after he complained about Read More >> 21-yr-old lad ...
Tenant stabs his landlord to death after he was queried for bringing too many women into the compound (graphic) Nesco Media:
A 21-year-old man identified as Onyeamachi Mmaju, pictured below, have been arrested by the Anambra state police command for stabbing his landlord, Nonso Oyikoba, 35, to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti The post Tenant stabs his landlord to death after he was ...
Friends, family, Anambra community mourn 35-year-old landlord stabbed to death his tenant Gistvile:
Friends, colleagues, family and members of the Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili LGA of Anambra State have taken to Facebook to mourn Nonso Umeadi, who was allegedly stabbed to dead by his tenant.
21-yr-old boy kills his landlord for complaining about the many girls he brings home Within Nigeria:
A 21-year-old man, Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command   for allegedly stabbing his landlord to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state.
Graphic: 21-yr-old boy kills his landlord for complaining about the many girls he brings home Sleek Gist:
A 21-year-old man, Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his  landlord to death, in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in ...
Tenant Stabs Landlord To Death After Being Queried For ‘Bringing Too Many Women To The House’ (graphic photo) Mojidelano:
Police in Anambra state have arrested a 21-year-old man, Onyeamachi Mmaju, pictured above, for allegedly stabbing his 35-year-old landlord, Nonso Oyikoba, to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state on Tuesday, October 6.
21-yr-old boy kills his landlord for complaining about the many girls he brings home Kemi Filani Blog:
A 21-year-old man, Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, has stabbed his landlord to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state after a short quarrel over “bringing of too many women into the compound”.
Horror! Tenant Stabs Landlord To Death After He Was Queried For Bringing Too Many Women Into The Compound Tori News:
A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed the development.


   More Picks
1 Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 “Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos - Correct NG, 3 hours ago
3 MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate - Studio CB55, 1 hour ago
4 155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history - Velox News, 11 hours ago
9 ‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths - Ono Bello, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info