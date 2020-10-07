Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people
News photo Within Nigeria  - A Nigerian man and his Indian girl friend have been arrested by the Cyber cell police in Bhopal, India for duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts.

Nigerian man and his Indian girlfriend arrested for duping people by posing as British citizens Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Cyber cell police in Bhopal, India have arrested a Nigerian man and his Indian girl friend for duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts.
Nigerian Man And Indian Girlfriend Arrested For Duping People By Posing As British Citizens Uju Edochie's Blog:
A Nigerian man and his Indian girl friend have been apprehended by the Cyber cell police in Bhopal, India for duping people on the pretext of sending them expensive gifts.
Nigerian Man And His Indian Girlfriend Arrested For Duping People By Posing As British Citizens Tori News:
The lovers pretended to be British citizens in order to defraud their victims.


