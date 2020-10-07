Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong
News photo Sleek Gist  - A friend accidentally shot a young lady in the head while filming a fake kidnapping TikTok video. Mum-of-one Areline Martinez, 20, had ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead during fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok (video)
A 20-year-old mum has tragically died after being accidentally shot in the head by her friends while filming a fake kidnapping video for TikTok. Mum-of-one Areline Martinez, 20, had been using a real gun and live ammunition for the prank on October 2 ...
