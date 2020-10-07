Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
“If you are not dead, God is not done with you” – Plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi shares photo from 14 years ago
Nesco Media
- Nigerian plane survivor and musician, Kechi Okwuchi have taken to social media to share photos taken to from her sick bed fourteen years ago after the crash.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker, Kechi Okwuchi, who was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005 has taken to her social media page to reflect on her life’s journey thus far.
Information Nigeria:
America’s Got Talent finalist, Kechi Okwuchi, who was one of the two survivors of the 2005 Sosoliso plane that killed 107 people, has sent a message of encouragement to people who are going through difficult times.
Correct NG:
One of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on Dec. 10, 2005, Kechi Okwuchi, who is also a singer and motivational speaker, has taken to her social media page to reflect on her life’s journey thus far.
The Street Journal:
A United Airlines pilot and his wife died on Monday only four days after their wedding when their private plane crashed in Colorado. The bodies of Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, were recovered from the crash site in Ingram Basin in ...
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Nigerian singer, Kechi Okwuchi has today become a living testimony after surviving a ghastly plane crash that killed 107 people including her friends and…
1st for Credible News:
Kechi Okwuchi survived the Sosoliso plane crash that occurred in 2005. The plane crash survivor took a walk down the memory lane and decided to encourage people by sharing her near-death experience on twitter.
Naija Diary:
Nigerian plane survivor and America’s Got Talent finalist, Kechi Okwuchi has shared a photo of herself smiling from the hospital bed 14 years ago Recall that the lady was one of the two survivors of the 2005 Sosoliso plane that killed 107 people ...
Within Nigeria:
14 years after, Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi took a walk down the memory lane and decided to encourage people by sharing her near death experience on twitter.
Global Take:
Nigerian man who was involved in a ghastly accident on his birthday eve has shared photos to show how hopeless his situation seemed at the time.
Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN (GVE) – Kechi Okwuchi is a Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker. She was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005 and a finalist at the twelfth season...
Velox News:
The life of Nigerian plane survivor and singer, Kechi Okwuchi can be described of one resilience, strength and bravery.
Correct Kid:
Nigerian-American Singer Kachi okwuchi who was one of the survivor of the sosliso Arline 1145 crash on December 10 march writes as she shares the story of her journey so far.
FabWoman:
Sosoliso crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi is encouraging those facing hard times.
Motherhood In-Style:
The life of Nigerian plane survivor and singer, Kechi Okwuchi can be described as one of great resilience, strength, and bravery.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi took to twitter to recount on her sad experience, 14 years after.
More Picks
1
Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
2
“Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos -
Correct NG,
3 hours ago
3
MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate -
Studio CB55,
1 hour ago
4
155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
7
Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
8
Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history -
Velox News,
11 hours ago
9
‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ -
FL Vibe,
1 hour ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths -
Ono Bello,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...