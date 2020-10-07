Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ukraine includes 45-year-old retired goalkeeper in squad to face France after three other stoppers tested positive for COVID-19
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ukraine has included 45-year-old retired goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy in the squad for Wednesday's friendly against France after three other keepers tested positive for COVID-19. Shovkovskiy, who made around 90 appearances for Ukraine before his ...

20 hours ago
