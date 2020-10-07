Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Police nab man who allegedly defiled seven-year-old girl inside wife’s shop
The Eagle Online
- The spokesman of the Command, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
33-year-old Ejike Kanu, pictured above, has been arrested by the police in Anambra state for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl inside his wife's shop in Umuobom street Okpoko, a suburb in the state on Tuesday, October 6.
Uju Edochie's Blog:
A 33-year-old man caught allegedly rapinga seven-year-old girl inside his wife’s shop in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State has been handed over to the police.
Blueprint:
The Anambra State police command said they have arrested a 33-year-old man from Elugwu Mkporo in Ohofia Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia state, Ejike Kanu, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old daughter of his neighbour.The Anambra state Police ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
A 33-year-old man has allegedly lured and r.a.p.e.d a seven-year-old girl inside his wife’s shop in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.Dailypost gathered that the man, Ejike Kanu allegedly deceived the little girl and took her into ...
The Site News:
A 33-year-old man caught allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl inside his wife’s shop in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State has been handed over to the police.
Within Nigeria:
Police in Anambra state have arrested a 33-year-old Ejike Kanu for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl inside his wife’s shop in Umuobom street Okpoko, a suburb in the state on Tuesday, October 6.
Global Take:
33-year-old Ejike Kanu,pictured above, has been arrested by thepolice in Anambra state for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl inside his wife’s shop in Umuobom street Okpoko, a suburb in the state on Tuesday, October 6.
Velox News:
33-year-old Ejike Kanu, pictured above, has been arrested by the police in Anambra state for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl inside his wife’s shop in Umuobom street Okpoko, a suburb in the state on Tuesday, October 6.
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog 33 year old man r.a.p.e.s 7-year-old girl in wife’s shop The Suspect allegedly lured his neighbour’s daughter, aged 7 years old and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her, inside his wife’s shop. 33 year old man r.a.p.e.s 7-year-old ...
Tori News:
A man has been apprehended while allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in his wife's shop.
