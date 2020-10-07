Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“Stop exhausting yourself trying to change your husband” – Adaeze Yobo advises women
Yaba Left Online
- Adaeze Yobo, the wife of former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo has shared a piece of advise for married women who are trying hard to change their husbands.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Joseph Yobo has officially resumed as the new assistant coach of the Super Eagles’ after being appointed for the role back in February. The former Super Eagles captain, 40, recently joined the squad in Austria for the friendly games against Algeria ...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Adaeze Yobo, the wife of former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo recently took to her social media account to share to advise married women who are trying hard to change ...
The Info Stride:
Joseph Yobo’s wife, Adaeze Yobo has come out to address married women who keep attempting to change their husbands. She recently revealed that wives should stop trying and focus on themselves while fulfilling their own different purposes.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Adaeze Yobo advises women to stop exhausting themselves trying to change their husband Adaeze Yobo, the wife of former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has advised women to stop exhausting themselves while trying Read ...
The Next Edition:
Former beauty queen and wife to former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has taken to her Instagram page to drop some words of advice for women.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
ExSuper Eagles International Joseph Yobo has officially resumed as the new Super Eagles assistant coach after being appointed to the role since February. The 40-year-old ex-Eagles captain joined the national team in Austria ahead of their international ...
Within Nigeria:
Ex-beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo has advised women not to exhaust themselves by trying to change their spouses. Rather, their focus should be on fulfilling their God-ordained responsibility.
Luci Post:
Adaeze Yobo, the wife of footballer, Joseph Yobo has a piece of advice for married women who are trying hard to change their husbands. The mum of three asked wives to stop “exhausting” themselves...
Correct Kid:
Wife Of Former Super Eagle Captain,Adaeze Yobo Has Taken To Her Social Media Page To Dish Out Words Of Advice To Those Trying To Change Their Spouse,tells them to stop exhausting themselves.
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Adaeze Yobo advises women to stop exhausting themselves trying to change their husband Adaeze Yobo, the wife of former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has advised women to stop exhausting themselves while trying to change ...
Salone:
What do you guys got to say about this Well, the pretty wife of ex-Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo,Adeze Yobo has offered some useful words of advice to married women.
