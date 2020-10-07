Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija’s Alex reveals she fell into depression twice after the reality show
Yaba Left Online  - BBNaija Double Wahala housemate, Alexandra Asogwa p.k.a Alex Unusual have opened up about her ordeal with depression after her stay in the house. Alex made this revelation during her interview with Ndani TV on Tuesday. She said she prayed for death ...

18 hours ago
