Coronavirus Damages Testicular Cells, Leaving Men Infertile – Research Shows
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Coronavirus could leave male patients infertile by damaging testicular cells, a new study has warned. Researchers from Sheba Medical Centre in Israel say that male Covid-19 patients who have moderate or severe cases could experience reduced fertility.

18 hours ago
