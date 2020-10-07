Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prison officer reportedly commits suicide after allegedly being denied a merited promotion three times
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

NCoS: Staff who committed suicide suffered from mental illness ― PRO Vanguard News:
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has dismissed reports that one of its staff committed suicide due to failure of the service to effect his promotion having reportedly sat for the requisite examinations on three occasions.
Prison Officer Reportedly Commits Suicide After Allegedly Being Denied A Merited Promotion Three Times Naija Loaded:
A prison officer identified as Alfred Bassa has allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
Prison Official Commits Suicide Over Denied Promotion After Passing 3 Exams The Herald:
An Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Alfred Bassa, has committed suicide after being denied promotion three times despite passing the necessary examinations, a report has claimed.
Prison officer reportedly commits suicide after denied promotion three times Top Naija:
A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
Nigerian Prison Officer Commits Suicide Over Non Promotion CKN Nigeria:
A Nigerian correctional officer has died by suicide after being denied promotion for three consecutive times marking yet another case that adds urgency to growing injustice within the Nigerian Correctional Service.Alfred Bassa, an assistant ...
Prison officer commits suicide after being denied a promotion 3 times Nigeria Newspaper:
Prison officer commits suicide after being denied a promotion 3 times
Prison officer reportedly denied a merited promotion three times commits suicide Dee Reporters:
A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has reportedly committed suicide because he was denied a merited promotion three times.
Prison officer commits suicide after being denied a promotion three times (Photos) Nesco Media:
A prison officer namedAlfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
Prison officer commits suicide after he was allegedly denied promotion three times FL Vibe:
Prison officer commits suicide after he was allegedly denied promotion three times Alfred Bazette, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly denied promotion three times.
Prison officer commits suicide after allegedly being denied promotion three times Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Prison officer commits suicide after allegedly being denied promotion three times A staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly being denied ...
Prison Officer Commits Suicide After Allegedly Being Denied Promotion Three Times Global Take:
A staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly being denied promotion for three times.
Prison Officer Commits Suicide Just A Month To His Wedding [Photo] Naija News:
A 28-year-old Nigerian prison officer who holds a degree certificate in microbiology has reportedly killed himself after he was denied merited higher rank several times.
Alfred Bassa Commits Suicide After Passing Three Exams Without Promotion Gist Punch:
Nigerian correctional officer has died by suicide after being denied promotion for three consecutive times, Peoples Gazette can report, marking yet another case that adds an urgency to growing injustice within the Nigerian Correctional Service.Alfred ...
Prison officer commits suicide 1 month to wedding, after he was allegedly denied promotion 3 times Within Nigeria:
Following several rejected promotion a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reportedly committed suicide Newsmen report that Alfred Bassa, Microbiology graduate of the Nasarawa State University, ...
NSUK Graduate Commits Suicide after Being Denied Promotion Naija on Point:
One Alfred Bassa, a graduate of Microbiology, Nasarawa State University, has committed suicide after he was allegedly denied promotion at work.
Prison officer commits suicide after reportedly being denied promotion three times Dockays World:
An officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, identified as Alfred Bass, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly being denied promotion three different times.
Heartbreaking! Prison Official Commits Suicide After Passing Three Exams Without Promotion (Photo) Edujandon:
A government worker has taken his own life due to the injustice in the system. An officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service has reportedly committed suicide after being denied promotion for three consecutive times..
Another Kwara Man Commits Suicide Over 200,000 Naira Debt The New Era News:
A middle-aged man, Habibullahi Aminullahi has committed suicide in Ganmo, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.
Nigeria Prison Officer Commits Suicide after he was Allegedly Denied Promotion three Times Naija Biz Com:
Alfred Bazette, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly denied promotion three times.
Prison officer commits suicide weeks to wedding, after being denied promotion three times Kemi Filani Blog:
After being denied promotion consecutively for three times, 28 year old Alfred Bassa, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has now committed suicide.


   More Picks
1 Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 “Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos - Correct NG, 3 hours ago
3 MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate - Studio CB55, 1 hour ago
4 155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history - Velox News, 11 hours ago
9 ‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths - Ono Bello, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info