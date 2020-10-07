Post News
News at a Glance
Prison officer reportedly commits suicide after allegedly being denied a merited promotion three times
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has dismissed reports that one of its staff committed suicide due to failure of the service to effect his promotion having reportedly sat for the requisite examinations on three occasions.
Naija Loaded:
A prison officer identified as Alfred Bassa has allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
The Herald:
An Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Alfred Bassa, has committed suicide after being denied promotion three times despite passing the necessary examinations, a report has claimed.
Top Naija:
A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
CKN Nigeria:
A Nigerian correctional officer has died by suicide after being denied promotion for three consecutive times marking yet another case that adds urgency to growing injustice within the Nigerian Correctional Service.Alfred Bassa, an assistant ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
Prison officer commits suicide after being denied a promotion 3 times
Dee Reporters:
A prison officer named Alfred Bassa has reportedly committed suicide because he was denied a merited promotion three times.
Nesco Media:
A prison officer namedAlfred Bassa has been laid to rest after he allegedly committed suicide because he was denied a promotion three times despite meriting it.
FL Vibe:
Prison officer commits suicide after he was allegedly denied promotion three times Alfred Bazette, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly denied promotion three times.
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Prison officer commits suicide after allegedly being denied promotion three times A staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly being denied ...
Global Take:
A staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly being denied promotion for three times.
Naija News:
A 28-year-old Nigerian prison officer who holds a degree certificate in microbiology has reportedly killed himself after he was denied merited higher rank several times.
Gist Punch:
Nigerian correctional officer has died by suicide after being denied promotion for three consecutive times, Peoples Gazette can report, marking yet another case that adds an urgency to growing injustice within the Nigerian Correctional Service.Alfred ...
Within Nigeria:
Following several rejected promotion a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has reportedly committed suicide Newsmen report that Alfred Bassa, Microbiology graduate of the Nasarawa State University, ...
Naija on Point:
One Alfred Bassa, a graduate of Microbiology, Nasarawa State University, has committed suicide after he was allegedly denied promotion at work.
Dockays World:
An officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, identified as Alfred Bass, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly being denied promotion three different times.
Edujandon:
A government worker has taken his own life due to the injustice in the system. An officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service has reportedly committed suicide after being denied promotion for three consecutive times..
The New Era News:
A middle-aged man, Habibullahi Aminullahi has committed suicide in Ganmo, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.
Naija Biz Com:
Alfred Bazette, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly denied promotion three times.
Kemi Filani Blog:
After being denied promotion consecutively for three times, 28 year old Alfred Bassa, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service, has now committed suicide.
