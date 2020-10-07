Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: Lagos youths successfully staged protest against Police brutality (photos)
News photo Ogbonge News  - A sizeable number of youths today Wednesday held a peaceful protest in Lagosto demand an end to the excesses of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.The protesting youths who gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different ...

17 hours ago
UPDATED: #EndSARS protest hits Lagos The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeYouths on Wednesday protested against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.According to the youths, the protest wil...
Channels Television:
A group of young Nigerians has occupied the streets in Lagos to protest police brutality and demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Using the hashtag #LagosProtests, the youths shared videos and photos of them gathered at Ikeja ...
UPDATED: #ENDSARS protesters demand end to brutality in Lagos The Nation:
By Precious Igbonwelundu The virtual campaign against alleged ill practices of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) gathered more momentum on Wednesday as protesters took to Lagos streets against the unit.
Youths stage #EndSARS protest in Lagos (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Some youths in Lagos are currently staging a peaceful protest demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protesting youths gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different placards with various inscriptions lamenting police ...
CP pledges prosecution of erring Officers as group protests SARS brutality The Eagle Online:
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the group protested against SARS brutality, extortion and incivility towards the youth in the society.
#EndSars: Youth Protest Rock Lagos State (Photos) Naija News:
Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital city on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 witnessed a protest by youths of Nigeria calling on the government to totally scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). This is part of the National outcry against the ...
#Lagosprotests: “Police stop killing us” – Youths begin #EndSARS protest in Lagos Naija on Point:
Some Nigerian youths took to the streets today to protest against Police brutality against citizens.
#ENDSARS: Youths protest against Sars Brutality in Lagos (Photos) Gistvic:
Some angry youths troop out in masses to stage a peaceful protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protesting youths gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different placards with various inscriptions lamenting police brutality and ...
Lagosians stage #EndSars protest (PHOTOS) 1st for Credible News:
Several days after agitating the #EndSars protest on social media, Lagosians have commenced their peaceful campaign to abolish the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in the country.
Salone:
It was noted that a hundred of Nigerian youths today marched through Computer village in Ikeja to the Force Headquarters, Ikeja to protest alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit.
Youths Storm Lagos For #EndSARS Protest Aledeh:
Youths in Lagos have on Wednesday taken to the streets to protest against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). According to the youths, the protest will hold for three days across the ...
Angry youths storm Lagos streets, demand total ban of SARS Kemi Filani Blog:
A group of aggrieved youths have stormed the streets of Lagos to protest the brutality and demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The protest which started on Twitter has now moved to the street of Lagos with youths using the hashtag # ...


