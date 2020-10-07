Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Lagos youths successfully staged protest against Police brutality (photos)
Ogbonge News
- A sizeable number of youths today Wednesday held a peaceful protest in Lagosto demand an end to the excesses of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.The protesting youths who gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different ...
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeYouths on Wednesday protested against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.According to the youths, the protest wil...
Channels Television:
A group of young Nigerians has occupied the streets in Lagos to protest police brutality and demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Using the hashtag #LagosProtests, the youths shared videos and photos of them gathered at Ikeja ...
The Nation:
By Precious Igbonwelundu The virtual campaign against alleged ill practices of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) gathered more momentum on Wednesday as protesters took to Lagos streets against the unit.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Some youths in Lagos are currently staging a peaceful protest demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protesting youths gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different placards with various inscriptions lamenting police ...
The Eagle Online:
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the group protested against SARS brutality, extortion and incivility towards the youth in the society.
Naija News:
Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital city on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 witnessed a protest by youths of Nigeria calling on the government to totally scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). This is part of the National outcry against the ...
Naija on Point:
Some Nigerian youths took to the streets today to protest against Police brutality against citizens.
Gistvic:
Some angry youths troop out in masses to stage a peaceful protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protesting youths gathered at Ikeja underbridge carrying different placards with various inscriptions lamenting police brutality and ...
1st for Credible News:
Several days after agitating the #EndSars protest on social media, Lagosians have commenced their peaceful campaign to abolish the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in the country.
Salone:
It was noted that a hundred of Nigerian youths today marched through Computer village in Ikeja to the Force Headquarters, Ikeja to protest alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit.
Aledeh:
Youths in Lagos have on Wednesday taken to the streets to protest against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). According to the youths, the protest will hold for three days across the ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
A group of aggrieved youths have stormed the streets of Lagos to protest the brutality and demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The protest which started on Twitter has now moved to the street of Lagos with youths using the hashtag # ...
