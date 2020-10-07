Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lil Frosh Beat His Girlfriend Because He Felt She Was Cheating With Me – Friend Reveals.(See Details)
News photo Legit 9ja  - A friend to former Davido Music Worldwide artiste, Lil Frosh, has revealed that the artist beat up his girlfriend because he felt she was having an affair with him.

16 hours ago
Domestic Violence : Lil Frosh Ex Girlfriend Finally Reveals Why She Kept Quiet All This While Correct Kid:
Ex Girlfriend Of Lil Frosh Whose Management Recently  Announced The Consistent Physical Abuse By Singer on Their Client , On Has Finally Revealed Why She Kept Quiet All Along She Took To Her Instagram Page To State Reasons Why She Decided To Keep Quiet ...
“Why Lil Frosh Beat Me” – Girlfriend Finally Reveals (Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
Gift, the ex-girlfriend of singer, Lil Frosh, has broken her silence after her manager went public with the acts of domestic violence perpetrated on her Read more
‘Why Lil Frosh Beat Me’ – Girlfriend Finally Reveals Edujandon:
“I Thought He Was Going To Change…”- Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Gift Camille Thacutegeminme Breaks Silence Gift, the ex-girlfriend of singer, Lil Frosh, has broken her silence after her manager went public with the acts of domestic violence perpetrated ...
The reason Lil Frosh flogged me – Girlfriend reveals GL Trends:
The reason Lil Frosh flogged me – Girlfriend reveals The reason Lil Frosh flogged me – Girlfriend reveals The former DMW artist’s girlfriend Gift Camille has taken to social media to react to the false information spreading against her, she said, she ...
I Thought Lil Frosh Would Change – Says Abused Girlfriend Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN (GVE) – Davido’s signee, Lil Frosh’s girlfriend finally speaks on her Instagram Page. Gift, Lil Frosh’s girlfriend, said she dated the singer for 10months and he had abused her the whole time. Gift said, she remained...
Tori News:
Gift, the ex-girlfriend of musician, Lil Frosh has finally broken her silence being assaulted.


