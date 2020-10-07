Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo Election: APC leaders say Akeredolu is a good choice for continuity of progress
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Governor Sanwo-Olu says Akeredolu-led administration’s achievements were visible and felt in all sectors.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu: Akeredolu is best for Ondo The Nation:
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the electorate to vote for Governor rotimi Akeredolu to guarantee the continuity of progressive programmes in the ...
Ondo Poll: Akeredolu, choice for continuity of progress – APC leaders NNN:
NNN: The Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, has described the choice of Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the party’s  governorship candidate in the Oct. 10, election in Ondo State, as a good choice for continuity of progress in the state.
APC Leaders Describes Akeredolu As ‘Good Choice for Continuity of Progress’ The Herald:
The Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, has described the choice of Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the party’s governorship candidate in the Oct. 10, the election in Ondo State, as a good choice for continuity of progress in the state.
Ondo poll: Akeredolu, choice for continuity of progress – APC leaders The Eagle Online:
Buni, who is also the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, stated this during a grand finale rally of the APC in Akure on Wednesday.
Ondo Guber: I’ll Outperform Akeredolu If Elected — Jegede The Breaking Times:
“I will outperform Governor Rotimi Akeredolu when elected governor of Ondo state,” candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the tomorrow’s governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has said.
#OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu, a good brand, deserves to be reelected – Buhari The News:
By Jethro Ibileke President Muhammadu Buhari has described candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, Rotimi
Buhari, Osinbajo campaign for Akeredolu’s re-election, say he deserves a second term The Point:
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have urged the people of Ondo State and residents to vote massively for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 10 governorship election, Rotimi Akeredolu. Buhari and ...
Buhari, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, APC Govs Storm Ondo For Akeredolu’s Re-Election Rally News Probe:
…Akeredolu Good Brand, Deserves Second Term – President  …Vote APC For Continuity Of Good Governance, Vice President, Others Urge Electorate  Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi ...
GOVERNOR BELLO , OTHER APC GOVERNORS STORM AKURE FOR AKEREDOLU, URGES ONDO RESIDENTS TO VOTE APC Nigeria Breaking News:
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and other members of the Progressives Governors Forum on Wednesday joined their Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu for the Read more


   More Picks
1 Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 “Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos - Correct NG, 3 hours ago
3 MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate - Studio CB55, 1 hour ago
4 155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history - Velox News, 11 hours ago
9 ‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths - Ono Bello, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info