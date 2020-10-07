Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jordyn Woods put her curves on display as she stepped out for a night out with her man, Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu. The couple who made their relationship public only a few weeks ago was pictured on Tuesday night, October 6, while out for a romantic ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) Velox News:
Jordyn Woods put her curves on display as she stepped out for a night out with her man, Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu.   The couple who made their relationship public only a few weeks ago was pictured on Tuesday night, October 6, while out for a ...


   More Picks
1 Kano Emirate's Secretary dies at 82 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 I wasn't trying to jeopardize your image as a public figure - Instagram model, Roman Goddess apologizes to Dino Melaye over hotel video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Adorable photos of Paul Okoye and his kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Jordyn Woods puts her killer curves on display while out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
6 List Of ‘Un-Islamic’ Things Banned By Hisbah In Kebbi State - Gidi Feed, 8 hours ago
7 “Please Don’t Let Ned Nwoko Come Close To Your Daughter” – Man Advises Yul Edochie (Photo) - Naija on Point, 8 hours ago
8 Mum, 20, accidentally shot dead as fake kidnapping stunt for TikTok goes wrong - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
9 Divorce looms for 90 Day Fiance couple as Angela spits fire after Michael's family asked her to allow him get a child from another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Police arrest Nigerian man and Indian girlfriend for posing as british citizens to defraud people - Within Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info