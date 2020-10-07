Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian Man Shot Dead At United States Gas Station Five Months After Graduating
Sahara Reporters
- A 23-year-old Nigerian graduate, Alexander Nwogu, was shot dead in upper North-West Washington on Monday, October 5 by unknown gunmen.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A young Nigerian man has been murdered in the US five months after graduating from Virginia Tech where he studied industrial system engineering.
The Trent:
A Nigerian man has been murdered in the United States of America five months after graduating from Virginia Tech where he studied industrial system engineering.
Top Naija:
Five months after graduating from Virginia Tech where he studied industrial system engineering, a young and highly promising Nigerian man has been murdered in the United States of America. Alexander Nwogu, 23, had just been hired as a tech consultant ...
Correct NG:
A promising young Nigerian has been killed in the United States five months after bagging a degree in industrial system engineering from Virginia Tech. 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu, had just gained employment as a tech consultant with North Virginia ...
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Police in Washington, D.C. USA, are currently searching for two men who shot and killed 23-year-old Nigerian man, Alexander Nwogu, at a gas station on Monday, October 5, 2020.
The News Guru:
A gas station has exploded in Baruwa area of Lagos. The explosion, according to Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, occurred around 6am.
Global Take:
Police in Washington, D.C., USA, are currently searching for two men who shot and killed 23-year-old Nigerian man, Alexander Nwogu, at a gas station on Monday, October 5, 2020.
News Rangers:
LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Brigadier-General Ignatius Enyeribe Nwogu has lost his son, Alexander Nwogu to the cold hands of death in America. Alexander Nwogu, aged 23 was gruesomely shot to death at a Northwest gas station on Monday in Washington, ...
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS 23-yr-old Nigerian man shot in USA, five months after graduating A 23-yr-old Nigerian man shot in USA, five months after graduating Police in Washington, D.C., USA, are currently searching for two men who shot and killed 23-year-old Nigerian ...
Sleek Gist:
A 23-year-old Nigerian man identified as Alexander Nwogu, has been shot dead by two men in USA, at a gas ...
Within Nigeria:
Tragedy as a 23-year-old Nigerian man was reportedly killed in the United States barely five months after graduating from Virginia Tech where he studied industrial system engineering.
Hit NG:
Brigadier-General Ignatius Enyeribe Nwogu has lost his son, Alexander Nwogu to the cold hands of death in America. Alexander Nwogu, aged 23 was gruesomely shot to death at a Northwest gas station on Monday in Washington, D.C by two mad masked men.
Tori News:
The victim was found dead after someone called police to report the shooting at about 1:30 a.m.
