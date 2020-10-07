Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Man Shot Dead At United States Gas Station Five Months After Graduating
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A 23-year-old Nigerian graduate, Alexander Nwogu, was shot dead in upper North-West Washington on Monday, October 5 by unknown gunmen.

LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Brigadier-General Ignatius Enyeribe Nwogu has lost his son, Alexander Nwogu to the cold hands of death in America. Alexander Nwogu, aged 23 was gruesomely shot to death at a Northwest gas station on Monday in Washington, ...
