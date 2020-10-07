Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ortom to FG: Listen to Nigerians on restructuring — we’re not in military regime
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has asked the federal government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has asked the federal government to listen to the calls for restructuring.
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts.’ The Governor’s advice stems from the Presidency’s recent ...
FG must listen to calls for restructuring —Ortom 
By Peter Duru Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advised the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country.
From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cautioned the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday urged the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom,  has asked the federal government not to suppress  the voice of the masses calling out for the restructuring of the country.
