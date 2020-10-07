Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Ortom to FG: Listen to Nigerians on restructuring — we’re not in military regime
Nigerian Eye
- Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, has asked the federal government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has asked the federal government to listen to the calls for restructuring.
Daily Post:
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts.’ The Governor’s advice stems from the Presidency’s recent ...
The Punch:
FG must listen to calls for restructuring —Ortom
Vanguard News:
By Peter Duru Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advised the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country.
People's Daily:
From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cautioned the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.
Blueprint:
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday urged the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.
Naija News:
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has asked the federal government not to suppress the voice of the masses calling out for the restructuring of the country.
Nigeria Newspaper:
Between restructuring and break-up - Femi Adeoti
More Picks
1
Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
2
“Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos -
Correct NG,
3 hours ago
3
MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate -
Studio CB55,
1 hour ago
4
155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
7
Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
8
Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history -
Velox News,
11 hours ago
9
‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ -
FL Vibe,
1 hour ago
10
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths -
Ono Bello,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...