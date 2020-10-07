Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Schools to reopen in Borno on October 25
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Borno state government on Wednesday October 7, announced that basic and senior secondary schools will reopen in the state on October 25, months after being closed down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

14 hours ago
Borno schools to reopen October 25 Ripples:
The Borno State government on Wednesday ordered all the schools in the state to reopen October 25.
Schools to reopen in Borno on October 25 Gistvile:
