WATCH: Chacha Eke release new video from hospital bed after recent marriage outburst, blames bipolar
News photo Edujandon  - Nollywood Actress, ChaCha Eke just released new video since after her recent outburst. Recall that Edujandon.com recently brought you a report Last week Saturday, when Charity Eke took to IG to announce that she is no more with her husband of 10 years.

14 hours ago
My sister does not have Bipolar, her husband posted that video in a haste to clear his name at her expense - Chacha Eke Linda Ikeji Blog:
Actress Chacha Eke's brother, Aik Eke has debunked claims of his sister being diagnosed with Bipolar. Recall that in a video shared on Chacha Eke's Instagram page on October 7, she disclosed that she is currently in a hospital in Delta state where she ...
Salone:
WHat do you guys got to say about this Well, our Nigerian trroubled actress, Chacha Eke who recently announced the collapse of her marriage through social media has since renegaded from her initial claims and now released a follow up video, showing her ...
”My sister is not bi-polar, her husband posted that video to clear his name” – Chacha Eke’s Brother, Aik speaks Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog ”My sister is not bi-polar, her husband posted that video to clear his name” – Chacha Eke’s Brother, Aik speaks Actress Chacha Eke’s brother, Aik Eke has debunked claims that her sister has being diagnosed with Bipolar.
My sister does not have Bipolar, her husband posted that video in a haste to clear his name at her expense – Chacha Eke’s brother, Aik speaks Nesco Media:
ActressChacha Eke’s brother, Aik Eke has debunked claims of his sister being diagnosed with Bipolar. Recall that in a video shared on Chacha Eke’s Instagram page on October 7, she The post My sister does not have Bipolar, her husband posted that video ...
“My Husband Has Never Laid A Finger On Me, I Have Bipolar Disorder” - Chacha Eke Speaks From Hospital (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke has cleared the air following alleged reports that she was assaulted by her husband.


