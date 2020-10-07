Post News
Top News
Naija Dailies »
News makers
News at a Glance
Barnsley defender, Bambo Diaby banned from football for two years after prohibited fat burner Higenamine was found in his urine sample
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Barnsley defender, Bambo Diaby has been banned from football for two years for breaching the Football Association's anti-doping regulations.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Agency Reporter Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has been banned for two years after breaching the Football Association’s (FA) anti-doping rules, the English football governing body said on Wednesday. The FA said the 22-year-old’s in-competition urine ...
NNN:
NNN: Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has been banned for two years after breaching the Football Association’s (FA) anti-doping rules, English football governing body said on Wednesday. The FA said that the 22-year-old’s in-competition urine sample ...
Gistvile:
Barnsley defender, Bambo Diaby has been banned from football for two years for breaching the Football Association’s anti-doping regulations.
Anaedo Online:
Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has been banned for two years after breaching the Football Association’s (FA) anti-doping rules, the English football governing body said on Wednesday. The FA said the 22-year-old’s in-competition urine sample provided to ...
