Barnsley defender, Bambo Diaby banned from football for two years after prohibited fat burner Higenamine was found in his urine sample
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Barnsley defender, Bambo Diaby has been banned from football for two years for breaching the Football Association's anti-doping regulations.

19 hours ago
