Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris
The Street Journal
- After a disastrous first presidential debate, all eyes will be on a vice-presidential debate that’s rife with gendered and racial challenges.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
For once in their rollercoaster US presidential election, principals Donald Trump and Joe Biden yield the spotlight Wednesday to Vice President Mike Pence and the Democrat seeking his job, Kamala Harris, as they debate for the first time.
The Guardian:
US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on the historic nature of her candidacy, in a strikingly more civil debate than the nasty presidential face-off just a week ago.
The Herald:
Americans have taken to social media to react to the performances of the Republican and Democratic Parties’ vice-presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris respectively, over the course of 90 minutes in the #VPDebate organized by NBC ...
NNN:
NNN: United States Republican Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris on Wednesday squared off over the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues during their only debate. Unlike the Sept. 30 clash between President Donald Trump ...
Olisa TV:
Tiny Harris has reluctantly agreed to allow her husband, T.I make an OnlyFans page but this comes with a caveat.
The News Guru:
Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris squared off on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
News Verge:
U.S. Republican Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris on Wednesday squared off over the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues during their only debate. Unlike the Sept. 30 clash between President Donald Trump and ...
Phenomenal:
Donald Trump’s health is likely to take centre stage at Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate, after the U.S. president and several of his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus. U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the ...
The New Diplomat:
Agency Report– Vice-presidential debates seldom shake up presidential races, and the face-off between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on
Gist Punch:
It holds at 3am on Thursday morning Nigerian time (Wednesday night US time).US Election 2020: Mike Pence v Kamala Harris - How their views compare ahead of vice presidential debateBy Amy Coles, news reporterWednesday 7 October 2020 08:44, UKThe two ...
Public News Update:
Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will debate Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Jason MerrittGetty Images Harris and...
NPO Reports:
VP debate 2020: Pence and Harris clash on coronavirus pandemic
1st for Credible News:
There was an extra guest on the stage at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. A black bug made its way onto Pence’s white hair and stayed there for about two minutes, unbeknownst to the ...
Ofofo:
Source: ERIC BARADAT Getty Wednesday marks the first only vice presidential debate where Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to square off in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah. The event, moderated by USA Today ...
Gistvile:
Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today and a longtime member of the DC press corps, will be the moderator at Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City. Page, 69, has covered 10 ...
Naija on Point:
A live TV debate between the candidates for vice-president ahead of next month’s US election has seen fierce clashes over the coronavirus pandemic.
Nigeria Tunes:
Nigerian Stock Exchange Forum is anyone in Nigeria going to watch the debate today? We know that most Nigerian are too nosy anyways. They like to debate anything relating to America. Source: United states vice presidential debate holds tonight.
Star News:
I received your invitation to a debate scheduled for Wednesday,7th October, 2020 late onMonday, 5th October, 2020.While appreciating the opportunity
