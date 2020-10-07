Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Argument ensues as Aisha Yesufu says Igbos are “resented” because they do not take people from other tribes as their apprentice
News photo Velox News  - Aisha Yesufu took to Twitter to point out a fault she has found with the Igbo apprenticeship program that has raised many successful Igbo businessmen.   The social activist said the system is an amazing one.

 Additional Sources

Here’s why Igbo apprenticeship is not as rosy as many make it seem YNaija:
At any given time, you might find a Twitter thread or an article detailing the brilliance of the Igbo apprenticeship ...
Igbo apprenticeship system makes people hate Igbos – Aisha Yesufu sparks debate Naija on Point:
Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has stirred up a debate on Twitter after sharing her opinion that the Igbo apprenticeship system have contributed to why many…


