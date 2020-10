Sanwo-Olu, Buni, APC Govs Storm Ondo For Akeredolu’s Re-election Rally Aledeh - Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s National Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Chairman, APC National Campaign ...



News Credibility Score: 99%