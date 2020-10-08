Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history
Velox News  - For the first time in history, two women have jointly won the Nobel Prize in chemistry.   Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier and Professor Jennifer Doudna won the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work developing a method for genome editing.

11 hours ago
