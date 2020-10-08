Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Political kidnaping in Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman In Zamfara, Demand N10m Ransom
News photo Nigeria Tunes  - Nigerian Stock Exchange Forum Another person has been kidnapped this time its an APC chairman,. This thing needs to be fixed. Lack of security in Nigeria is a big issue that needs to be resolved very soon.

Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Zamfara, demand N10m ransom Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangwaggo Bakuru.The gunmen reportedly stormed his residence at Gamji community, in ...
APC chairman abducted in Zamfara The Nation:
By Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau Suspected kidnappers have abducted chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura local Government area in Zamfara, Alhaji Sani Dangwaggo. A resident, who spoke with newsmen under condition of ...
Gunmen kidnap APC ward chairman in Zamfara The Punch:
Maiharaji Altine, GusauGunmen have abducted the All Progressive Congress Chairman of Gamji Ward in the Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangwaggo.An indigene of the area,...
Cuba denies doctors kidnapped in Kenya have been freed The Guardian:
Cuba on Wednesday denied that two doctors kidnapped by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in 2019 have been released, rejecting claims to that effect by Kenyan police.
APC chairman kidnapped in Zamfara Premium Times:
Family sources said Mr Dangwaggo was abducted Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m.
Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Zamfara Ripples:
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday abducted the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamji ward, Bakura local government area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangwaggo Bakuru. The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Shehu Isa, who confirmed ...
Gunmen Abducts Ex-commissioner, Request N30M Ransom The Info Stride:
Gunmen abducted the immediate past Nasarawa State Higher Education Commissioner, Chief Clement Uhembe, at his residence early on Tuesday night, demanding N30 m ransom to secure his freedom.
Gunmen abduct APC chairman in Zamfara Correct NG:
Sani Dangwaggo Bakuru, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.
Gunmen on motorcycles abduct APC chairman The News Guru:
Suspected kidnappers have abducted chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura local Government area in Zamfara, Alhaji Sani Dangwaggo. A resident, who spoke with newsmen under condition of anonymity, disclosed the gunmen ...
Gunmen invade Abuja, attack residents, kidnap 1 Blueprint:
There was pandemonium in Abuja following invasion of gunmen in a suburb known Pegi located inside Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The hoodlums later kidnapped one person after attacking residents while they shot sporadically ...
APC Chairman Kidnapped In Zamfara Naija on Point:
File photograph PREMIUM TIMES stories that the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura Native Authorities Space of Zamfara State,…
The Bridge News:
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangwaggo, has been kidnapped. Family sources said Mr Dangwaggo was abducted Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m.
Gunmen abduct former Nasarawa Commissioner, demand N30m ransom Within Nigeria:
Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Tuesday have abducted the immediate past Nasarawa Commissioner for Higher Education, Chief Clement Uhembe at his residence in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa. According to the wife of the victim, Mrs. Amarya ...
APC Chairman Kidnapped In Zamfara Tori News:
Mr Isa said the kidnappers had contacted the relatives of the captive, demanding N10 million ransom.


