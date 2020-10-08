Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano govt approves five Mega Unity Schools for Emirates
News photo The Citizen  - Kano State government has approved the establishment of five Mega Unity Schools in the five Emirates in the state with effect from the 20212022 academic session.

6 hours ago
Kano Emirate Linda Ikeji Blog:
Secretary of Kano Emirate, Alhaji Mahmud Aminu Bayero has died at the age of 82. Bayero died at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala in Kano after a protracted illness.
Kano approves five mega unity schools for emirates The Nation:
By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano Kano has approved establishment of five mega unity schools in the five Emirates of the state for the 20212022 academic session.
Kano Emirate’s Secretary dies at 82 Within Nigeria:
Alhaji Mahmud Aminu Bayero, the Secretary of Kano Emirate has reportedly lost his life at the age of 82. WITHIN NIGERIA learnt that Bayero died at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala in Kano after a protracted illness.
Kano Emirate’s Secretary Dies At 82 Edujandon:
Bayero served in Kano emirate for over 50 years and held different positions before his death. The Secretary of Kano Emirate, Alhaji Mahmud Aminu Bayero has passed away at 82..


