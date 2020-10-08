Post News
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths
Ono Bello
- The spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to continues to see a decline in new infections as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 59,738 confirmed cases.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says there are now COVID-19 testing laboratories across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).Advertisement The NCDC disclosed this on Wednesday
The Nation:
By Omolola Afolabi The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced the activation of molecular testing laboratories in every Nigerian state. The centre stated this on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle @NCDC.gov. “We are pleased to announce ...
NNN:
NNN: The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections in the country. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that the COVID-19 ...
The Herald:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections in the country.
The Next Edition:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 155 more COVID-19 infections in the country. The agency confirmed the cases on Wednesday from seven states and the FCT. According to a post on the NCDC website, the total number of infections ...
Ofofo:
As efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that there are now COVID-19 testing laboratories across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). According to the NCDC, ...
Naija on Point:
Nigeria now has testing labs in all states The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19 infections in seven states and…
