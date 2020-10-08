Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths
News photo Ono Bello  - The spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to continues to see a decline in new infections as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 59,738 confirmed cases.

We now have COVID-19 testing labs in all states, says NCDC The Cable:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says there are now COVID-19 testing laboratories across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).Advertisement The NCDC disclosed this on Wednesday
Molecular labs now in every state, says NCDC The Nation:
By Omolola Afolabi The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced the activation of molecular testing laboratories in every Nigerian state. The centre stated this on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle @NCDC.gov. “We are pleased to announce ...
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new infections in Nigeria NNN:
NNN: The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections in the country. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that the COVID-19 ...
Nigeria records 155 new COVID-19 infections, total now 59,738- NCDC The Herald:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new Coronavirus (COVID-19), infections in the country.
Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms 155 Fresh infections The Next Edition:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 155 more COVID-19 infections in the country. The agency confirmed the cases on Wednesday from seven states and the FCT. According to a post on the NCDC website, the total number of infections ...
COVID-19: All 36 States Now have Testing Centres – NCDC Ofofo:
As efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that there are now COVID-19 testing laboratories across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). According to the NCDC, ...
Zero deaths as NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases Naija on Point:
Nigeria now has testing labs in all states The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19 infections in seven states and…


