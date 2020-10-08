Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We now have COVID-19 testing labs in all states - NCDC
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that there are now COVID-19 testing laboratories across the 36 states including the federal capital territory (FCT). The announcement was made after the Niger State Public Health Laboratory, ...

12 hours ago
COVID-19: Nigeria toll nears 60,000 Olisa TV:
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 155 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59,738. This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a late-night tweet Wednesday. According to ...
COVID-19 testing capacity now 3,500 daily, labs utilization low – PTF Blueprint:
The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 said Thursday that the country’s testing and tracing capabilities have improved about 3,500 daily.Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said this was due to ...
We now have COVID-19 testing labs in all states – NCDC Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has an
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 155 New Infections Western Post News:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19, infections in the country. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday. The COVID-19 national death toll in the country remains 1,113 persons after ...


