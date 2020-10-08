Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan took to Twitter to share a "weird thing" about the entertainment industry. He explained that hype rarely translates to money and what generates buzz for entertainers sometimes brings in the least cash.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Stuff That Generates The Most Noise Usually Generates The Least Money – Niyi Akinmolayan Writes Naija Loaded:
Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan took to Twitter to share a “weird thing” about the entertainment industry. He explained that hype rarely translates to money and what generates buzz for entertainers sometimes brings in the least cash.
Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate Naija on Point:
The vice presidential debate featured  plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"The Stuff That Generates The Most Noise In The Entertainment Industry Usually Generates The Least Money" - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan Tori News:
He explained that hype rarely translates to money and what generates buzz for entertainers sometimes brings in the least cash.


   More Picks
1 Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 “Bring your face masks” – Runtown set to lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos - Correct NG, 3 hours ago
3 MInistry of Science and Tech gave out N17m vehicles to pay N2m Debt – Senate - Studio CB55, 1 hour ago
4 155 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 In the entertainment industry the stuff that generates the most noise usually generates the least money - Film-maker, Niyi Akinmolayan writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Power tariffs reversal push by Labour hits brickwall - The Nation, 8 hours ago
7 Bill Gates says an approved Covid vaccine means ‘rich countries’ should get their lives back to normal by end of 2021 - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Two women jointly win Nobel Prize in chemistry for first time in history - Velox News, 11 hours ago
9 ‘I belong to no man’ – Zlatan’s babymama, Davita replies Fan that calls Her ‘Zlatan property’ - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 155 Fresh Cases As NCDC Confirm No New Deaths - Ono Bello, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info