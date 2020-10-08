Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

What I ordered VS what I got: Man cusses out Nigerian online store after the sneakers delivered to him was inferior to what was advertised online
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has slammed an online store after the sneakers delivered to him was nothing like what he ordered. The Twitter user shared photos of the sneakers he ordered and what was delivered to him with the caption: "What I ordered vs What I got." ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


