Watch moment thugs removed former Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s cap and threatened to deal with him at PDP rally (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A video that’s begun serving rounds online shows the moment some unidentified thugs took off the cap of former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose. The incident occurred during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) final rally for its Ondo ...

2 hours ago
They want to kill me like Bola Ige, Fayose cries out
By Samuel Oamen Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose has alleged certain forces within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West region were plotting to kill him like former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige. Fayose was ...
A video circulating on social media captures the moment some unidentified thugs removed the cap of former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Ondo state.
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has expressed the fear that some people might be planning for him the fate that befell the late Chief Bola Ige, who was assassinated not long after some thugs removed his cap at an event in Ile-Ife.
A video making rounds online has shown moment some unidentified thugs removed the cap of former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose at the People’s…
A video making rounds online has shown the moment some unidentified thugs removed the cap of former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele
Fayose was reacting to removal of his cap by suspected hoodlums as he made his way to the podium at Ondo PDP governorship campaign on Wednesday.
Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has decried the removal of his cap by thugs at the Peoples Democratic Party rally in Ondo State on Wednesday. Fayose warned that what happened to the late Bola Ige must not happen to him after ...


