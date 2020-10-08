Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“These Lazy Nigerian Youth Brought You Fame”- Reno Omokri Slams Tacha For Calling A Nigerian Youth Lazy
Correct Kid  - Human Right Activist And Writer,Reno Omokri Has Replied An Ex Big Brother Naija Disqualified Housemate Tacha After She Calls A Nigerian Youth Lazy On Twitter. Reno Condemned The Savage Response Of Tacha To A Fan Who Questioned Why She Didn’t Join The ...

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Socialite, Tacha spotted in #ENDSARS protest in Lagos (Photos/Video) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian socialite, Natasha Akide known simply as “Tacha” was part of the league of celebrities and Nigerian youths who trooped the streets of Lagos earlier today to protest against the Nigerian Police Force division, SARS. Tacha, was among celebrities ...
The Herald:
Reno Omokri has called out ex-BBnaija housemate, Tacha for lashing out on a fan who questioned her stand on EndSars protest.
These Lazy Nigerian Youths Promoted You From Obscurity To Prosperity – Reno Omokri Slams Tacha For Insulting Her Follower KOKO TV Nigeria:
Reno Omokri has come out to slam reality TV star Tacha over her statement to one of her followers on Twitter. The TV star described a follower as a lazy Nigerian youth after the follower asked her to join the EndSARS protest.
Tacha Joins #EndSARS Protest (Photos, Video) Edujandon:
Big Brother Naija star, Natasha Akide known simply as “Tacha” was part of the league of celebrities and Nigerian youths who trooped the streets of Lagos earlier today to protest against the Nigerian Police Force division, SARS. Edujandon.com reports ...
“We Can’t Keep Living Like This, While Our Government Kill Out Youth”- Tiwa Savage Says As She Joins #EndSARSProtest Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has a message for Nigerian Youth; she shared a video on her Instagram account to urging the Nigerian youth to…
What I Did In 1998 To Pay My School Fees – Reno Omokri Naija News:
Reno Omokri, a Nigerian book writer who was an aide to the former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, has shared with his followers on Twitter how he saved his parents from having to pay his school fees in 1998.


