Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Offset reacts to Cardi B’s post about being single again amid their divorce
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset seems to have no issues with her declaring that she is now a single again amid their divorce.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Offset reacts to Cardi B Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cardi B's estranged husband Offset seems to have no issues with her declaring that she is now a single again amid their divorce.
Offset Reacts As Cardi B Posts About Being Single Again Amid Divorce My Celebrity & I:
Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset seems to have no issues with her declaring that… The post Offset Reacts As Cardi B Posts About Being Single Again Amid Divorce first appeared on My Celebrity & I.
Offset Reacts As Cardi B Posts About Being Single Again Amid Divorce Online Nigeria:
Cardi B, Offset Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset seems to have no issues with her declaring that she is now a single again amid their divorce.
Offset reacts to Cardi B’s post about being single again amid their divorce Ife Knows:
Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset seems to have no issues with her declaring that she...
Offset Reacts To Estranged Wife, Cardi B’s Post About Being Single Again Amid Divorce Rumours Tolu Gabriel:
Offset seem to have no issues with his estranged wife, Cardi B making a declaration online that she is single again despite rumours of their divorce.
Offset Reacts To Cardi B’s Post About Being Single Again Amid Their Divorce Global Take:
Cardi B’s estranged husbandOffsetseems to have no issues with her declaring that she is now a single again amid their divorce.
Offset Reacts As Cardi B Posts About Being Single Again Amid Divorce Tori News:
Offset has reacted after his estranged wife revealed she was single after she filed for a divorce from him.


   More Picks
1 #EndSars: “We will be back on Tuesday if SARS is not abolished”- Falz reveals - Legit 9ja, 5 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty - Laila Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Youths in Edo state stage #EndSARS protest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Man recounts the extent he went to avoid spending money at a birthday fundraiser - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Smart accessory maker Oraimo becomes a leader of the pack in half a decade - Laila Blog, 8 hours ago
6 This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo - Bella Naija, 8 hours ago
7 Offset reacts to Cardi B’s post about being single again amid their divorce - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Abuja (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Bulk of education budget is spent on only 10,500 professors – Education Minister - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
10 Taxi driver narrates how SARS officer allegedly asked him to mobilize them with N20k after he escaped from ritualists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info