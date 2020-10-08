Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo
News photo Bella Naija  - Nigeria’s leading customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has opened a new vista in the career of a Nollywood filmmaker courtesy of its ongoing Mega Millions Promo. Mohammed Kudu Umaru, a civil servant with the Nigerian Incentive-Based ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

9mobile empowers filmmaker in ongoing Mega Millions Promo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Mohammed Kudu Umaru, N1million winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja Nigeria’s leading customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has opened a new vista in the career of a Nollywood filmmaker courtesy ...


   More Picks
1 #EndSars: “We will be back on Tuesday if SARS is not abolished”- Falz reveals - Legit 9ja, 5 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty - Laila Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Youths in Edo state stage #EndSARS protest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Man recounts the extent he went to avoid spending money at a birthday fundraiser - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Smart accessory maker Oraimo becomes a leader of the pack in half a decade - Laila Blog, 8 hours ago
6 This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo - Bella Naija, 8 hours ago
7 Offset reacts to Cardi B’s post about being single again amid their divorce - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Abuja (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Bulk of education budget is spent on only 10,500 professors – Education Minister - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
10 Taxi driver narrates how SARS officer allegedly asked him to mobilize them with N20k after he escaped from ritualists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info