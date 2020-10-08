Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Abuja (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerians in Abuja are currently staging an #EndSARS protest in Abuja. They are marching to the headquarters of the Nigerian Police to demand the disbandment of SARS.See more photos below

10 hours ago
