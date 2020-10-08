Post News
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Abuja (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerians in Abuja are currently staging an #EndSARS protest in Abuja. They are marching to the headquarters of the Nigerian Police to demand the disbandment of SARS.See more photos below
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
PHOTOS: Falz, Runtown lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos
CKN Nigeria:
These were pictures from the #ENDSARS protest in Lagos and Abuja today by Nigerian youths who were protesting the excesses of the police outfitWhile the protest in Lagos was led by prominent artistes Falz and Runtown that of Abuja had Omoyele Sowore, ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog #EndSARS protest in Abuja (Photosvideo) Nigerian youths have come out in numbers at the current EndSARS protest happening in Abuja, FCT capital.
Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN (GVE) – Nigerians in Abuja are currently staging an #EndSARS protest in Abuja. They are marching to the headquarters of the Nigerian Police to demand the disbandment of SARS.See more photos below
Gist Punch:
Woah! Nigerian youths have refused to stay at home, despite the police force warning against protests.Just as Lagos youths yesterday marched to the police headquarters to demand an end in brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and other ...
iExclusive News:
#EndSARS Protest enters day 2 across the Nation EndSARS protest has entered day 2 across the states of Nieria with notable musicians and activists leading the frontline.
Nigeria Newspaper:
Falz and Runtown lead #EndSARS protest in Lagos
More Picks
1
#EndSars: “We will be back on Tuesday if SARS is not abolished”- Falz reveals -
Legit 9ja,
5 hours ago
2
Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty -
Laila Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Youths in Edo state stage #EndSARS protest (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Man recounts the extent he went to avoid spending money at a birthday fundraiser -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Smart accessory maker Oraimo becomes a leader of the pack in half a decade -
Laila Blog,
8 hours ago
6
This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo -
Bella Naija,
8 hours ago
7
Offset reacts to Cardi B’s post about being single again amid their divorce -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Abuja (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Bulk of education budget is spent on only 10,500 professors – Education Minister -
Dee Reporters,
2 hours ago
10
Taxi driver narrates how SARS officer allegedly asked him to mobilize them with N20k after he escaped from ritualists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
