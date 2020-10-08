News at a Glance

Youths in Edo state stage #EndSARS protest (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Youths in Edo state came out in their numbers to stage a peaceful protest to demand the disbandment of SARS. The protesters carried different placards with inscriptions ''End SARS before they end us'', ''End SARS brutality now''.



News Credibility Score: 95%



