Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty
News photo Laila Blog  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty As Portugal and Spain slugged it out on the football pitch, Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7million home in Madeira was Read More >> Cristiano Ronaldo’ ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

#ESPPOR: CR7’s House Robbed While On International Duty The Genius Media:
#ESPPOR: CR7’s House Robbed While On International Duty---Portuguese captain and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo had his £7million home in Madeira burgled while he was off taking on Spain.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty As Portugal and Spain slugged it out on the football pitch, Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7million home in Madeira was being burgled.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s House Robbed While On International Duty Wotzup NG:
The Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, had his £7million home in Madeira burgled while he was off taking on Spain. The chancer is claimed to have snuck into the house after a member of Ronaldo’s staff opened the garage door, according to respected ...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m Mansion Burgled While On International Duty Tori News:
The robber is claimed to have snuck into the house after a member of Ronaldo’s staff opened the garage door.


   More Picks
1 #EndSars: “We will be back on Tuesday if SARS is not abolished”- Falz reveals - Legit 9ja, 5 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo’s £7m mansion robbed while on international duty - Laila Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Youths in Edo state stage #EndSARS protest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Man recounts the extent he went to avoid spending money at a birthday fundraiser - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Smart accessory maker Oraimo becomes a leader of the pack in half a decade - Laila Blog, 8 hours ago
6 This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo - Bella Naija, 8 hours ago
7 Offset reacts to Cardi B’s post about being single again amid their divorce - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Abuja (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Bulk of education budget is spent on only 10,500 professors – Education Minister - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
10 Taxi driver narrates how SARS officer allegedly asked him to mobilize them with N20k after he escaped from ritualists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info