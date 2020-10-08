Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

United Nations reacts after 3 Libyan men burn Nigerian migrant worker alive in Libya
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The United Nations(UN) has reacted after the Libyan Interior Ministry revealed how three Libyan men stormed a factory in Tripoli, doused a Nigerian worker in petrol, and set him on fire.

Nigerian migrant worker burned alive in Libya The Guardian:
Three men stormed a factory in Tripoli, doused a Nigerian worker in petrol, and set him on fire, according to a statement by the Libyan interior ministry, in a new reported attack on migrants


