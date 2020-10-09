Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Coronavirus in Nigeria update: 103 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
News photo Sidomex Entertainment  - Nigeria has recorded an additional 103 coronavirus cases, according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The NCDC made the revelation during its nightly update on coronavirus in Nigeria via its Twitter handle on ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

103 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
103 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria on Thursday October 8, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A breakdown of the new cases is as follows; Lagos-39, Rivers-21, FCT-19, Oyo-6, Kaduna-4, Bauchi-3, Ogun-3, Imo- ...
103 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria The Trent:
103 new cases of coronavirus has been recorded in Nigeria on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has said.
103 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
103 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria
Nigeria records 103 new cases of Coronavirus Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Nigeria has reported 103 new cases of Coronavirus.Read more »
103 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria Instablog 9ja:
103 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
Nigeria Records 103 New Cases Of Coronavirus Tori News:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 103 new cases of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the country.


   More Picks
1 NBA Finals: Winning or losing to Miami Heat will not define my legacy - Lebron James says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Court remands 25-year-old man who allegedly insulted Gombe lawmaker on Facebook, calling him "a homosexual, illiterate and a liar" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Photo of the day: Building in Abuja marked with "EFCC under investigation" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Top Dolce & Gabbana model who vanished from New York a year ago is found 'disoriented' in Brazilian slum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Bishop Oyedepo trends as his church member calls him out for not lending his voice to #EndSars campaign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Fire engulfs tower block as emergency teams ‘battle blaze at residential site - Sleek Gist, 6 hours ago
7 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at pricey steakhouse as they celebrate David Foster and Katharine McPhee's pregnancy news (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Playing for Nigeria is a big thing for me' ' New Watford defender William Troost-Ekong - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 #EndSars: Dencia criticizes ‘poor’ Nigerians protesting SARS brutality and asks if any protest in the past has yielded results - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Wife whose face was horrifically burnt gives husband permission to leave her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info