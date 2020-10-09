Nigeria Debt Profile Rises As FG Funds 2021 Budget With N4.28trn Fresh Borrowings

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Excessive use of force by security agencies against #EndSARS protesters should be investigated - Atiku - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria vs. Algeria: Key players to watch in International friendly match - Daily Post,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigeria's Rohr dismisses claims he favours foreign-born players - The Guardian,
7 hours ago
|
4
|
Rivers police arrest woman who sold her newborn grandson for N1.3M because son-in-law didn't pay bride price before impregnating her daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
Spartak Moscow working on deal to sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Chris Brown spotted with rumored girlfriend Gina Huynh during night out in London (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
NBA Finals: Winning or losing to Miami Heat will not define my legacy - Lebron James says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
Court remands 25-year-old man who allegedly insulted Gombe lawmaker on Facebook, calling him "a homosexual, illiterate and a liar" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
9
|
Photo of the day: Building in Abuja marked with "EFCC under investigation" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Top Dolce & Gabbana model who vanished from New York a year ago is found 'disoriented' in Brazilian slum - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago