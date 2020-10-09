Nigeria Debt Profile Rises As FG Funds 2021 Budget With N4.28trn Fresh Borrowings Global Village Extra - By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – Fresh concerns have mounted over Nigeria’s debt stock as the nation is set to fund the 2021 budget deficit with N4.28 trillion new borrowings. The new borrowing figures represent about a third of the...



News Credibility Score: 99%