Nigeria Debt Profile Rises As FG Funds 2021 Budget With N4.28trn Fresh Borrowings
News photo Global Village Extra  - By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – Fresh concerns have mounted over Nigeria’s debt stock as the nation is set to fund the 2021 budget deficit with N4.28 trillion new borrowings. The new borrowing figures represent about a third of the...

Borrowing N4trn to fund 2021 budget worrisome — CUPP Vanguard News:
…Says over N3 trillion for debt services massive By Chris Ochayi – Abuja The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has said the idea of new borrowing of over N4 trillion to finance a deficit in 2021 budget was worrisome.
Debts, Salaries Take 52.6% As FG Budgets N13.08tn For 2021 My Celebrity & I:
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, presented to the National Assembly, N13.08tn budget estimates for 2021 with N3.12tn (23.85 per cent) earmarked for debt servicing. Buhari, who… The post Debts, Salaries Take 52.6% As ...
2021 budget: Embarking on another debt pile-up Blueprint:
The federal government has proposed to spend N13.08 trillion for 2021, which has a deficit of about N5.16 trillion. This is expected to be financed partly by borrowing.


